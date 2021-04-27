 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arm Marks Data Center Foray, Intensifying Competition With Intel, AMD: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 2:19pm   Comments
Share:
Arm Marks Data Center Foray, Intensifying Competition With Intel, AMD: Reuters
  • British chip technology firm, Arm Ltd, which NVIDIA Corporation is acquiring (NASDAQ: NVDA) in a $40 billion deal, elaborated on its next generation of data center technology, citing Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) as customers, Reuters reports.
  • Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) licensed Arm’s underlying intellectual property to create their processor chips.
  • Arm’s entry into the data center processor market will intensify competition with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD).
  • Intel competitor NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDAtargeted the $40 billion Arm acquisition to capitalize on the latter’s data center push, stated analysts.
  • Arm’s N2 Neoverse computing cores were estimated to be about 40% faster than the previous generation. The artificial intelligence-focused V1 cores were estimated to be 50% faster than traditional methods.
  • Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) was making a chip using Arm’s new technology. Oracle will use Ampere Computing produced Arm-based chips for its cloud computing business. Alibaba was set to offer Arm-based cloud computing services via an unnamed chip vendor.
  • Price action: NVDA shares traded lower by 0.58% at $615.51 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Tech Time: Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet Reporting After Close Today
Cathie Wood Adds $33.8M Shares In Shopify, Sells More Square To Pile Up Coinbase
Nvidia, AMD And Qualcomm Are Popping Off Monday
Investment Arm of World's Second-Largest Reinsurer Swoops In On Nio, Tesla Stock In Q1
Microvision Becomes New WallStreetBets Favorite: What You Need To Know
Cathie Wood Adds More Coinbase, Skillz, Trims Square
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs data centers ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com