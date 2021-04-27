Arm Marks Data Center Foray, Intensifying Competition With Intel, AMD: Reuters
- British chip technology firm, Arm Ltd, which NVIDIA Corporation is acquiring (NASDAQ: NVDA) in a $40 billion deal, elaborated on its next generation of data center technology, citing Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) as customers, Reuters reports.
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) licensed Arm’s underlying intellectual property to create their processor chips.
- Arm’s entry into the data center processor market will intensify competition with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD).
- Intel competitor NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) targeted the $40 billion Arm acquisition to capitalize on the latter’s data center push, stated analysts.
- Arm’s N2 Neoverse computing cores were estimated to be about 40% faster than the previous generation. The artificial intelligence-focused V1 cores were estimated to be 50% faster than traditional methods.
- Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) was making a chip using Arm’s new technology. Oracle will use Ampere Computing produced Arm-based chips for its cloud computing business. Alibaba was set to offer Arm-based cloud computing services via an unnamed chip vendor.
- Price action: NVDA shares traded lower by 0.58% at $615.51 on the last check Tuesday.
