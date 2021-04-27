 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Ocugen Stock And Upstart Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading lower by 6.82% at $10.80 after the company reported a common stock offering of 10 million shares.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. More than the COVID-19 vaccine, it is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading higher by 3.3% at $114.89 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $143 per share.

Upstart Holdings provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform that aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners.

Posted-In: News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

