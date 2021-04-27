 Skip to main content

Gucci, Facebook Slap Joint Lawsuit Against Unnamed Counterfeit Seller
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:04am   Comments
  • Kering SA’s (OTC: PPRUF) (OTC: PPRUY) Gucci and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have lodged a multiparty lawsuit in California against an unidentified individual for alleged sale of counterfeit Gucci products under multiple Facebook and Instagram accounts, Reuters reports.
  • The lawsuit claimed the violations of the social media platform’s terms and the breach of Gucci’s intellectual property rights, Bloomberg reports.
  • Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) lodged similar lawsuits over the last year with Valentino and Ferragamo.
  • Facebook and Instagram suspended over one million content pieces in the first half of 2020, based on the counterfeit content report from brand owners, including Gucci.
  • Gucci’s in-house intellectual property team had led to the suspension of four million online counterfeit product listings, 4.1 million counterfeit product seizures, and the disablement of 45,000 websites in 2020.
  • Facebook’s luxury market and social commerce aspirations were getting hammered by fake item sales. Many brands also hesitated to sell their products via third-party players.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.42% at $304.30 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs CounterfeitNews Tech Media

