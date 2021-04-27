Clubhouse Media Adds PBS, BBC, NBC Industry Vet As Advisor: What Investors Should Know

The social influencer-based marketing and media firm Clubhouse Media Group announced the addition of an industry expert Tuesday to serve on its advisory board.

What Happened: Perry Simon will join Clubhouse Media Group Inc's (Pink: CMGR) advisory board, bringing years of experience in the media sector to the company.

Simon is the former general manager of PBS and BBC Worldwide. Simon also held roles at Viacom Productions, now a segment of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC), and NBC, now a segment of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Simon has won multiple awards in the media sector, including Golden Globes, Emmys and Peabodys.

“Perry is an iconic figure in the entertainment and media landscape and a genuine thought leader in the field of mission-driven mass media,” Clubhouse Media President Chris Young said in a statement.

Why It’s Important: Simon is a leader in mission-driven programming. The addition could help Clubhouse Media Group monetize its strong user base and content partners.

“Having him on board is a game changer, given his depth and breadth of knowledge and experience,” Young said.

Simon has built a network and helped identify and position talented people in engaging media content, the Clubhouse president said.

While at NBC, Simon helped develop and supervise some of the most iconic television series including “The Cosby Show,” “Cheers,” “The Golden Girls,” “Law and Order,” “Frasier” and “Seinfeld.”

Along with joining the Clubhouse advisory board, Simon has also signed a consulting agreement to develop best practices for the social influencer industry and advise the company's board.

Clubhouse Media Group announced a new cryptocurrency content strategy around non-fungible tokens last week.

The company’s BlockhouseCH House is seeking to coordinate top creators and experts to drive value in digital content. Clubhouse will leverage the strong network to create a NFT marketplace for artists, influencers and experts in cryptocurrency.

“BlockhouseCH will also provide expert social media content tailored to those interested in cryptocurrencies, angel investing, personal finance and alternative stored value opportunities, including collectibles.”

CMGR Price Action: Shares of Clubhouse Media Group ended Monday's session up 3.2% at $9.03.