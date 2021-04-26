 Skip to main content

Why Spotify's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) shares are trading higher following reports from The Verge that the company wil.l. raise its prices go the Spotify Family from $14.99 to $15.99 per month in the U.S.

Spotify is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with over 150 million total listeners.

Spotify's stock was trading about 4.4% higher to $296.84 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock set a new 52-week high today at $387.44 and has a 52-week low of $139.01

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

