Facebook Senior Executive Had Expressed Concern Over Exaggeration Of Advertisement Reach: FT
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) senior advertising executive Carolyn Everson had expressed concerns over the claim of overstatement of its advertisement reach against the company triggering a 2018 California lawsuit, the Financial Times reports.
- A small business owner alleged the Facebook executives of being privy to the deceptive potential reach figure to preserve the company’s bottom-line.
- Facebook has defended the numbers as estimates. The advertisers paid for actual clicks and impressions instead of the potential reach of the ad, justified Facebook.
- However, Everson’s 2017 email stated otherwise regarding the potential reach metric. In one of her internal emails, the Facebook product manager said, “revenue we should have never made given the fact [the metric is] based on wrong data.” Several other employees followed suit.
- The claims will prove costly for Facebook when the company was already battling allegations regarding the 2016 Presidential election tampering via fake accounts. Facebook has refuted the allegations.
- A 2019 Financial Times investigation detected similar inconsistencies in Facebook’s ads manager despite incorporating changes to its potential reach definition earlier that year.
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.23% at $301.79 on the last check Monday.
