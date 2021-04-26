 Skip to main content

Facebook Senior Executive Had Expressed Concern Over Exaggeration Of Advertisement Reach: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
Facebook Senior Executive Had Expressed Concern Over Exaggeration Of Advertisement Reach: FT
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) senior advertising executive Carolyn Everson had expressed concerns over the claim of overstatement of its advertisement reach against the company triggering a 2018 California lawsuit, the Financial Times reports.
  • A small business owner alleged the Facebook executives of being privy to the deceptive potential reach figure to preserve the company’s bottom-line.
  • Facebook has defended the numbers as estimates. The advertisers paid for actual clicks and impressions instead of the potential reach of the ad, justified Facebook.
  • However, Everson’s 2017 email stated otherwise regarding the potential reach metric. In one of her internal emails, the Facebook product manager said, “revenue we should have never made given the fact [the metric is] based on wrong data.” Several other employees followed suit.
  • The claims will prove costly for Facebook when the company was already battling allegations regarding the 2016 Presidential election tampering via fake accounts. Facebook has refuted the allegations.
  • A 2019 Financial Times investigation detected similar inconsistencies in Facebook’s ads manager despite incorporating changes to its potential reach definition earlier that year. 
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.23% at $301.79 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Financial TimesNews Tech Media

