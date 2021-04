Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During the morning session on Friday, 6 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock hit a yearly low of $106.00. The stock was down 7.81% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TARA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.32. Shares traded down 16.13%. MMA Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares moved down 0.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.57, drifting down 0.18%.

