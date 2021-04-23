Global Semiconductor Crisis: A Trader's Opportunity With This Popular ETF

What do you think of when you hear the words “Silicon Valley”? If your mind conjures up images of mammoth tech organizations like Google, Netflix, and Facebook, small scrappy startups with lots of venture funding, and a hit HBO show, you’re probably among the majority of folks. However, software and startups are not the original cast of characters, and with these players often taking most of the headlines, it can be easy to forget about the hardware revolution that took place and the semiconductor manufacturers that gave the region its name.

It seems that in the last 5 years, a lot of the world has also forgotten just how important these tiny devices are to the tech-filled lives we lead. This year has been a serious wake-up call.

Everyone Needs More Chips

Semiconductor sales were already growing, but COVID-19 launched a scramble as demand for computers, smart devices, and video game technology spiked, in conjunction with tightened sanctions on Chinese chip companies. One outlier was the auto industry; predicting that car sales would be significantly lower for an extended period of time, big manufacturers around the globe canceled huge orders for semiconductors and related components. Unexpectedly, car sales recovered quickly, and the surplus from the orders had already been bought out by electronics manufacturers with an estimated 1.3 million fewer vehicles because of the shortage.

Pushed by pressure from manufacturers and citing defense and national security concerns, the White House responded with an ambitious goal to empower American semiconductor capabilities: a proposed $37 billion investment to boost chip manufacturing, with billions going toward research, development, and startups to ensure that the U.S. stays ahead of China.

Getting In On the Action

All this equates to significant opportunities in the industry for increased growth and profits. Enter the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (NYSE: SOXL). With a three times daily leverage on the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index, SOXL has managed to rise 20.88% in the past month (as of 4/21/21), and tracked for a total YTD Daily Total Return of 31.03%.

With the shortage capable of dragging on for up to a couple of years by many accounts, the case for an ETF like SOXL seems to be a compelling option for traders with a bullish outlook on the semiconductor industry. Investors should take a serious look at the gravity of the semiconductor shortage and consider creating positions to take advantage of the significant and ongoing opportunity.

