Google, Amazon Hike Lobbying Efforts Amid Growing Antitrust Probe: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 11:50am   Comments
  • Technology firms including Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) spent $2.7 million and $4.8 million on lobbying in the first quarter of 2021 following growing U.S. Congressional antitrust scrutiny, Bloomberg reports.
  • Google and Amazon’s lobbying spending rose 49% and 11% year-over-year.
  • Google’s lobbying focused on issues ranging from patents and copyright to privacy and consumer protection.
  • Google also disclosed lobbying on competition issues in online advertising following antitrust complaints. The Justice Department and a group of states slapped antitrust lawsuits on Google for alleged influencing of internet search results. A Texas lawsuit alleged Google of provoking competition in the digital advertising market.
  • Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Mike Lee of Utah sought extensive reforms for the tech sector.
  • Amazon’s lobbying topics included logistics, cloud computing, and a communications satellite program, reflecting its extensive business interests.
  • Interestingly, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) lobbying spending declined 9% and 32% to $4.8 million and $1.5 million respectively for the quarter.
  • The Federal Trade Commission and multiple state attorneys-general had slapped lawsuits on Facebook last year for allegedly abusing its online dominance through acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 2.05% at $2,315.50 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs lobbying

