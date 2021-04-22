Sending A Current Through World Currency: Kinesis Money Making Gold the New Dollar

Capitalizing on the power of exclusion over inclusion, Kinesis is helping to restore economic quality of life for people worldwide. By making precious metals easily accessible and spendable, Kinesis is reframing gold on the world stage, as a naturally occurring currency.

Talk about using what you have.

Kinesis is revolutionizing the global precious metals market, converting physical gold and silver into spendable currency, backed 1:1 with allocated gold (KAU) and silver (KAG).

Investors can hold, receive, exchange, and transfer payments across the world unaffected by conversion rates, turning salaries and incomes to literal gold, while also receiving a passive yield from it. Manage multiple digital currencies from Kinesis along with crypto and traditional (fiat) currencies, on a cleanly laid-out interface.

Kinesis states: “Our vision is to open up the true, enduring value of physical gold to the world, within a monetary system that introduces access, value and efficiency to all, while rewarding everybody who participates.”

Kinesis’s system is designed to reward all participants, both business and individual users, by giving back 52.5% revenue to its user. Kinesis has vaults in 9 countries, and it’s additionally equipped with its own minting facility, bringing more gold into the system. With no storage fees, users enjoy the benefits of holding physical assets without a maintenance cost undercut.

Along with enhanced functionality, Kinesis’s virtual Visa card is a powerhouse of multi-currency options, further gunning the engine of precious metals transactions worldwide. Kinesis CEO Thomas Coughlin says: “Our new dashboard enables users to trade, send and spend their precious metals simply and seamlessly. And while physical redemption is always an option, the Kinesis Visa Card allows users to liquidate their gold and silver to spend it in 195 countries across the globe. We say it’s time people entered a new golden era of precious metals trading.”

In 2011, Coughlin, drawing on his experience in precious metals, envisioned transformatively overhauling the global market. Founded by Allocated Bullion Exchange Partners, a leading online exchange platform for physical bullion over a decade of experience in the precious metals industry, Kinesis became the 10th largest capital-raising vehicle in 2019, selling 190 million dollars in tokens. With over 1.3 billion in trade volume in March 2021 alone, Kinesis is set to accelerate on its exponential growth curve, changing the monetary market forever. A business model that capitalizes on the power of inclusion over exclusion reveals that unobstructed opportunity for all is efficiency in action. Kinesis’s approach proves a level playing field is good business.

Passionately mission-driven, the company embodies what it means to be a socially conscious corporate entity. The company’s mobile access and savings option facilitates the opportunity to break the poverty cycle for people in financially underserved/unbanked areas (such as sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia). Kinesis System connects the disadvantaged and isolated communities to multiple potential revenue streams at low transaction costs. For residents cut off from banking due to prohibitively expensive fees, the platform effectively eliminates a considerable economic blockage, by rendering the need for a bank account irrelevant, splicing a lifeline of truly equal opportunity into the world financial network for those previously not well-positioned to benefit from it.