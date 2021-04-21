Facebook To Roll Out Additional Instagram Features To Tackle Inappropriate Direct Messages
- Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) photo-sharing app, Instagram, will soon allow users to hide direct message requests containing inappropriate words, phrases, or emojis, Bloomberg reports.
- Every direct message request from a preset list will be filtered into a separately hidden request folder. The users will be able to report, delete or open messages from the folder, Reuters reports.
- The users will also have the option to block any new accounts from an already blocked account. The feature will be only applicable to direct message requests.
- The filter can be activated on Instagram in privacy settings and be customized to include words, phrases, and emojis that the users wished to exclude from their message requests.
- Every user will be able to block people from contacting them on Instagram altogether.
- The feature will be globally available in the next few weeks.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.75% at $300.39 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.