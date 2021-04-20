Avnet To Promote Northforge's Extension To Broadcomm's North America, EMEA Customers
- Avnet Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) inked an agreement with software consulting and development company Northforge Innovations and Avnet Company EBV Elektronik to promote Northforge to Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) customers in North America and EMEA.
- Both the distributors will help Northforge to extend its North America and EMEA base of Broadcom customers requiring software development services for Broadcom's StrataDNX, StrataXGS, BroadPTP, BroadSync, and Broadcom PLP products.
- Northforge was the only Broadcom Authorized Development Collaborator (ADC) for the StrataDNX line of switch system-on-a-chip (SoC) devices.
- This agreement will offer another avenue to EBV Elektronik to grow service offerings for its customers' Broadcom software development needs, stated EBV Elektronik Director Susanne Betting.
- Price action: AVT shares traded lower by 2.05% at $42.99 on the last check Tuesday.
