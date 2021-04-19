Rap Artist Bobby Shmurda To Use Minerco's Blockchain Press Release

Minerco Inc. (OTCMKTS: MINE) And Rapper Bobby Shmurda Join Forces To Create Revolutionary Artist Centric Cryptocurrency Blockchain Model For Fairness In Revenue Sharing In Music Industry; June 1st Concert Projected To Have One Million Tickets Sold Worldwide For Shmurda’s First Concert After Serving Six Year Prison Sentence

New Crypto Based Payment System To Be Employed For First Time In Music Industry: Payment System Also Useful For Innovative Legal Recreational And Medical Marijuana And Psychedelics Sales Via VISA And MasterCard Cards

ANN ARBOR, MI -- (April 19, 2021) – Minerco, Inc. “The Magic Mushroom Company” (OTC: MINE) today announced that American rapper and songwriter, Bobby Shmurda, has selected Minerco’s blockchain, a technology that enables cryptocurrencies such Minerco’s

SHRUCOIN to bypass traditional sales channels, as the platform for fans to purchase tickets to his first concert after serving a six year prison sentence.

The concert, featuring Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, will be released on June 19th as part of a docudrama to a combined global viewership of over 100 million subscribers through Amazon, Roku and Apple TV as well as its own channel, SHRUTV.com. The concert itself will be available exclusively to concertgoers who have purchased a ticket for $20 in SHURCOINS at www.shrucoin.com, which is owned and operated by Minerco, Inc. According to initial estimates, the Company believes a minimum of one million tickets will be sold primarily in North America, the Caribbean and Africa to this historic event, which is expected to result in record financial contributions to Minerco’s bottom-line both for the second fiscal quarter and current fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“Over the past several decades, the music industry has experienced significant devaluation,” said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc. “Technological advances that were created by companies based on a streaming subscription-based model adversely impacted both the artists and the industry as a whole. Ironically, it is innovative technologies, such as our SHRUCOIN, that is expected to drive a swift financial turnaround for the music industry as artists begin to see more and more appreciation for their work. We believe our blockchain technology will help decentralize the music business and instill a new generation of creativity and entrepreneurship to an industry that has been plagued by greed.”

He continued: “Our cryptocurrency platform solves an industry-wide problem and fills a huge void in the legal recreational and medical markets. Presently, commissary retail businesses are not allowed by financial institutions to accept payment for marijuana and other regulated products. They cannot accept credit & debit cards such as VISA or MasterCard. Now… customers can buy our SHRUCOIN with credit/debit cards from our site and then use our coins to complete their purchases. This can immediately be a game-changer for merchants in the industry.”

To be added to the Company’s investor email lists, please email bmiller@irpartnersinc.com.

To learn more exciting info about Minerco, click here.

About Minerco, Inc.

Minerco, Inc., "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC Pink: MINE), is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms"). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. please visit www.minercoinc.com.

Follow us on twitter

@minercoinc

Investor relations

miners@minercoinc.com

MINERCO, INC. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Minerco Investor Relations

Phone: 323-380-4500