 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Targets Furniture Assembly Service To Take Wayfair Pie: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 2:19pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Targets Furniture Assembly Service To Take Wayfair Pie: Bloomberg
  • Amazon.Com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is testing a premium service that enables customers to assemble furniture or appliances on home arrival, intensifying war with the likes of Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), Bloomberg reports.
  • Amazon is planning to launch the service in Virginia and two other markets.
  • Amazon’s present big item deliveries have disappointed customers due to their unassembled delivery status.
  • The new service includes the item unpacking and assembling, packaging removal, and on-spot product return by the driver in case of a non-satisfaction, based on a Bloomberg reviewed presentation. Previously, customers had to schedule a different contractor to come to their home at an additional time to assemble the product.
  • Drivers’ washing machine, dryer, and dishwasher installation training posed a threat to Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Best Buy’s similar services.
  • The new offering was available in a limited number of cities. The service enabled customers to hire contractors through the website to assemble furniture or install ceiling fans and wall-mounted televisions.
  • The service is intended to make delivery more inexpensive and easier for Amazon.
  • Demand for bigger items like desks and office chairs had spiked during the pandemic from higher remote activities. Shoppers also became used to buying big-ticket items online.
  • Online sales of furniture and housewares soared 41% in 2020 to $36.1 billion. Sales worth $37.3 billion were estimated in 2021. The demand spike for oversized items fueled delivery logjams and weeks-long delays, generating an opportunity for Amazon.
  • Amazon has private-label furniture brands. The company launched the virtual reality shopping feature Showroom in 2019.
  • Price action: W shares traded lower by 0.60% at $319.18 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + W)

'Four Horsemen' Driving The Retail Trading Euphoria: SPACs, Stonks, Cryptos And NFTs
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Other Top Stocks 5 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Amazon Defies Reuters' Story As Evidence In Indian Antitrust Probe: Reuters
Netflix Earnings: Analysts Eyeing The Subscriber Base Growth And Possible 'Pull-Forward'
Here's Why Sunrun, Apple And Amazon Are Moving
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com