Hyundai Appoints Apple, Microsoft Veteran To Lead New Mobility Division: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 9:41am   Comments
  • Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) has appointed Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) veteran, Song Chang-Hyeon, as the Chief of the newly launched Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) division to oversee the mobility business for Hyundai and Kia Corp, Reuters reports.
  • Chang-Hyeon was also the founder of autonomous transportation service startup, 42dot, which included Hyundai Motor and Kia as its early investors.
  • Hyundai and Kia aim to boost alliances with global mobility companies to support its shift from a manufacturer into a wider mobility service provider.
  • Hyundai has planned to rationalize existing mobility services, introduce new services employing user data and explore business prospects.
  • Price action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 1.32% at $50 on Thursday.

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Reuters

