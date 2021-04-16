Hyundai Appoints Apple, Microsoft Veteran To Lead New Mobility Division: Reuters
- Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) has appointed Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) veteran, Song Chang-Hyeon, as the Chief of the newly launched Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) division to oversee the mobility business for Hyundai and Kia Corp, Reuters reports.
- Chang-Hyeon was also the founder of autonomous transportation service startup, 42dot, which included Hyundai Motor and Kia as its early investors.
- Hyundai and Kia aim to boost alliances with global mobility companies to support its shift from a manufacturer into a wider mobility service provider.
- Hyundai has planned to rationalize existing mobility services, introduce new services employing user data and explore business prospects.
- Price action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 1.32% at $50 on Thursday.
Posted-In: autonomous vehicles ReutersNews Management Tech Media