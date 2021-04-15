6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will become an official sports betting partner of the NFL and extend its current relationship as the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Partner.
- Matson (NYSE: MATX) shares are trading higher after the company reported it sees preliminary Q1 EPS of $1.83-$1.93, versus the $1.29 estimate.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with SharpLink.
Losers
