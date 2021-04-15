 Skip to main content

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2021 5:02pm
Gainers

  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will become an official sports betting partner of the NFL and extend its current relationship as the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Partner.
  • Matson (NYSE: MATX) shares are trading higher after the company reported it sees preliminary Q1 EPS of $1.83-$1.93, versus the $1.29 estimate.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with SharpLink.

Losers

  • SeaSpine (NASDAQ: SPNE) shares are trading lower after the company announced it commenced a public offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

