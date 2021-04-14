 Skip to main content

AT&T Commits $2B To Extend Low-Cost Broadband Access To Underserved Communities
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 11:32am   Comments
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: Tannounced a $2 billion investment over the next three years to extend affordability, educational resources, and economic opportunity to broadband-deprived Americans.
  • The initiative builds on the company's $1 billion investment over the last three years aimed at the weaker communities.
  • AT&T continued to offer discounted wireless solutions to over 135,000 public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities. The company provided qualifying households with wireline internet service at $10 or less per month. 
  • The eligible customers could temporarily reduce their monthly broadband costs through the Federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB). AT&T offered over 30 million eligible households an additional broadband subsidy of up to $50 a month.  
  • AT&T held $9.74 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: T shares traded higher by 0.54% at $29.79 on the last check Wednesday.

