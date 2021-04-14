Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 Notebook Incorporates Viasat's Eclypt Core Encrypted Internal Hard Drive For Defense Industry
- Japanese electronics company Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFF) (OTC: PCRFY) announced the availability of its modular TOUGHBOOK 55 notebook with communications company Viasat Inc’s (NASDAQ: VSAT) integrated Eclypt Core Encrypted Internal Hard Drive for the Defense industry.
- The solid-state self-encrypting hard drive was proficient for U.K.’s Top Secret information and every security level. The hard drive also catered to NATO and other European countries, including Germany.
- The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 55 had set a new standard for rugged mobile computing with user-customized devices for different field tasks.
- The Viasat Eclypt hard drives will be integrated into the device’s modular universal bay.
- The U.K. Ministry of Defense’s (MOD) trusted supplier Centerprise International would be responsible for the integration and supply.
- The integration with TOUGHBOOK 55 will ensure the defense industry access to the latest generation of modular and Secured Core TOUGHBOOK notebooks with trusted security level requirements, stated Panasonic Defense Industry Regional Manager Peter Thomas.
- Price action: PCRFF shares closed higher by 2.35% at $12.84, and VSAT shares closed higher by 1.78% at $47.52 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Department of DefenseNews Tech Media