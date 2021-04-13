Semipower Selects Keysight's Power Device Testing Solutions To Fast-Track Next-Gen Semiconductor Development
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has announced that Semipower Electronic Technology has selected Keysight's power device testing solutions to accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductors.
- Semipower Electronic Technology is a high-tech enterprise focused on R&D and sales of semiconductor power devices.
- Semipower chose Keysight's PD1500A dynamic power device analyzer / double pulse tester to deliver repeatable, consistent measurements of wide bandgap semiconductors. The measurement solution permitted faster time-to-market through faster and reliable results while guaranteeing a safe test environment.
- The arrangement has enabled Semipower to promote its understanding and research of third-generation semiconductor devices and create a better application platform, including new energy vehicles for contribution, Semipower President Luo Yi said.
- Price action: KEYS shares traded lower by 1.06% at $143.50 on the last check Tuesday.
