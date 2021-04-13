Telos Extends Xacta Availability To Microsoft Azure Across US Government Cloud Instances
- Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) announced the availability of its Xacta solution to support every Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure U.S. Government cloud instance.
- Xacta was precisely engineered for compliance with data-sensitive systems and networks. Xacta automated multiple labor-intensive tasks related to key security frameworks.
- Azure Policy with Xacta will help the customers to automatically generate a large portion of the required accreditation package, with a lower manual effort from authorizing officials and lesser time.
- Telos and Microsoft’s partnership will reduce significant time and cost for receiving and maintaining authorizations, stated Telos Chair and CEO John B. Wood.
- Price action: TLS shares traded higher by 0.09% at $33.91 on the last check Tuesday.
