Telos Extends Xacta Availability To Microsoft Azure Across US Government Cloud Instances
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 10:29am   Comments
  • Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLSannounced the availability of its Xacta solution to support every Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure U.S. Government cloud instance.
  • Xacta was precisely engineered for compliance with data-sensitive systems and networks. Xacta automated multiple labor-intensive tasks related to key security frameworks.
  • Azure Policy with Xacta will help the customers to automatically generate a large portion of the required accreditation package, with a lower manual effort from authorizing officials and lesser time.
  • Telos and Microsoft’s partnership will reduce significant time and cost for receiving and maintaining authorizations, stated Telos Chair and CEO John B. Wood.
  • Price action: TLS shares traded higher by 0.09% at $33.91 on the last check Tuesday.

