What Went Down With FuelCell Energy Stock Today?

Shares of hydrogen fuel cell producer FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) tumbled almost 8.6% in the regular session on Monday and further fell 0.5% in the extended session.

What Happened: The dip in FuelCell Energy shares came despite no company-specific news. However, the shares are speculated to have fallen in sympathy with peer Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), which tumbled 8.1% in the regular trading session.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $35 price target.

According to Morgan Stanley, the Plug Power stock price already reflects a significant portion of the company's expected rapid growth. However, Morgan Stanley added that Plug Power’s product advantages, strong balance sheet, and strategic partnerships position the company well for the transition to a hydrogen economy.

Why It Matters: Danbury, Connecticut-based FuelCell Energy manufactures and sells fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

FuelCell Energy is seen as a candidate for growth if the Joe Biden administration is to fully embrace clean energy which would provide favorable business conditions for the company in the coming years, providing strength to the electric vehicle, fuel cell, and biogas industries at large.

While initiating coverage on more stocks in the cleantech space, including Plug Power and FuelCell Energy in late March, Northcoast Research analyst Tom Hayes noted that the hydrogen industry supply chain is showing “early signs of success” to help lower the cost of the cleantech. The increased use of hydrogen as a fuel is coming from a renewed focus on decarbonization, the analyst added.

Price Action: FuelCell Energy shares closed almost 8.6% lower on Monday at $11.39 and further declined 0.5% in the after-hours session to $11.33.