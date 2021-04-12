Here's Why Alibaba, Plug Power And Tesla Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest analyst rating updates for Alibaba, Plug Power and Tesla.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading higher after the company was fined $2.8 billion by Chinese regulators, which investors speculate may resolve ongoing government investigations into the company.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company. The company operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Shares of Alibaba are trading higher by 5.85% at $236.38 in Monday’s premarket session.

See Also: Why Is Alibaba Stock Surging Despite $2.87B Antitrust Fine?

Morgan Stanley downgrades Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announces a $35 price target.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

Shares of Plug Power are trading lower by 1.89% at $31.69 in Monday’s pre-market session.

Canaccord Genuity upgrades Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $419 to $1071.

Tesla designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China and internationally.

Shares of Tesla are trading higher by 1.38% at $686.39 in Monday’s pre-market session.