Twitter Targets Appointment Of First African Engineering Team, Product
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) aims to appoint its first product and engineering team in Africa, Bloomberg reports based on Twitter’s blog post.
- Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo applauded Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for the initiative.
- Dorsey expressed his keen interest in Africa’s internet users and his plans to live in Africa part-time after visiting the continent in late 2019 at an entrepreneur meeting. However, the pandemic ruined the plans.
- Some investors panned Dorsey’s plan to live in Africa as a marketing gimmick. Some considered it as Dorsey’s attempt to explore the African for digital payments, further insinuated by the 2019 tweet “Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!)”. Dorsey, who also runs payments company Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), is known for his deep interest in cryptocurrencies via his tweets.
