Why Ikena Oncology, Evelo Biosciences And 180 Life Sciences Are Rallying Today
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Why Ikena Oncology, Evelo Biosciences And 180 Life Sciences Are Rallying Today

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA), 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) and Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) are among the major biopharma movers of Monday.

Ikena Oncology Gains On Fund Buying: Ikena Oncology, which listed its shares on the Nasdaq on March 26 following an initial public offering of 7.8125 million shares at $16 apiece, disclosed in a 13G filing, Citadel Advisors beneficially owned about 2,053,068 shares or a 6.6% stake in the company.

Ikena is a targeted oncology company developing therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer.

Ikena Oncology shares were rallying 18.38% to $19.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Avenue Therapeutics FDA Decision and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight

Evelo Rises On Positive Analyst Action: Evelo, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, was advancing strongly after a sell-side upgrade of shares. Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton upgraded the shares from Neutral to Buy and hiked the price target from $11 to $18.

Evelo was rallying 23.51% to $12.40.

180 Life Sciences Soars On Insider Buying: 180 Life Sciences, which focuses on therapies for inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain, disclosed in a Form 4 filing Marc Feldmann, a director of its board, bought 20,910 shares at $6.14 apiece.

180 Life Sciences shares were jumping 16.53% to $11.35.

