10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 7:45am   Comments
  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $419 to $1071. Tesla shares rose 1.5% to $687.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) from $315 to $305. Alibaba shares rose 5.9% to $236.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group reduced QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) price target from $195 to $150. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.9% to $139.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) from $235 to $268. WEX shares rose 0.3% to $219.97 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) from $168 to $225. Repligen shares rose 1% to close at $206.10 on Friday.
  • Needham boosted Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) price target from $55 to $66. Ultra Clean shares rose 1% to $55.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) price target from $48 to $57. Central Garden & Pet shares rose 1.6% to close at $52.46 on Friday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) from $11 to $18. Evelo Biosciences shares rose 0.2% to $10.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) price target from $8.75 to $17. PBF Energy shares fell 2.8% to close at $13.72 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) price target from $73 to $100. Copa Holdings shares fell 0.7% to close at $80.74 on Friday.

