Uber, PayPal, and Walgreens Roll Out Vaccine Access Fund For Underserved Communities
- PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) launched a new Vaccine Access Fund for vaccine access effort donations to connect underserved communities and people lacking transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
- Additionally, customers can donate to the Vaccine Access Fund directly through the Uber app under a new donate feature braced by PayPal Giving Fund.
- The initiative came after the trio’s announcement regarding underserved communities’ increased access to vaccines.
- The alliance donated $11 million to the Vaccine Access Fund to provide free rides for underserved communities to the vaccination site. People can support the initiative by donating to PayPal Giving Fund.
- Donations to the Vaccine Access Fund will be granted to and managed by the community development organization Local Initiatives Support Corporation.
- Uber also introduced its new donate feature, enabling customers to contribute to the cause through the Uber app.
- PayPal made a corporate donation of $5 million to fund additional free or discounted rides.
- Price action: PYPL shares traded higher by 0.74% at $268.7, UBER shares traded higher by 3.73% at $59.82, and WBA shares traded higher by 0.85% at $54.64 on the last check Monday.
