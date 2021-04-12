Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 8.92 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 8.67 Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 5.32 Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 1.23 Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) - P/E: 9.32

Daily Journal's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 42.93, whereas in Q4, they were at 23.09. Daily Journal does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Nexstar Media Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 4.08 in Q3 and is now 7.97. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.56%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.56% last quarter.

Gray Television has reported Q4 earnings per share at 2.26, which has increased by 98.25% compared to Q3, which was 1.14. Gray Television does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cango's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 1.61, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.75. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Tegna reported earnings per share at 1.16, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.59. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.04%, which has increased by 0.45% from last quarter's yield of 1.59%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.