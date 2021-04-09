 Skip to main content

SoftBank-Backed China's Uber Equivalent Raises $1.5B Debt Before Its IPO: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 2:59pm   Comments

  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF)-backed Chinese ride-hailing company, Didi Chuxing, also known as the Uber of China, raised $1.5 billion debt from banks as it continues to evaluate a potential listing at a possible $100 billion valuation, Bloomberg reports.
  • Didi inked a revolving loan facility with JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC Holdings, Barclays, and Citigroup.
  • Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings Inc also closed its upsized $2 billion senior secured term loan offering in Feb.
  • Grab is set for a public listing through Altimeter Capital’s SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) Altimeter Growth Corp (NASDAQ: AGC).
  • Didi is accelerating its efforts to consolidate its presence in autonomous driving.
  • Price action: SFTBY shares traded lower by 0.88% at $45.35 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

