Gojek, Tokopedia Seek Shareholder Approval After Finalizing Merger Terms: Bloomberg
- Indonesian ride-hailing company Gojek and e-commerce company Tokopedia finalized their merger terms and sought investor approval for a possible deal completion by summer, Bloomberg reports.
- The companies had discussed multiple scenarios to list the combined entity in Jakarta and the U.S. at a possible $40 billion valuation. Interestingly, Indonesia supports dual listing for unicorn IPOs.
- The Indonesian companies have common backers, including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Temasek Holdings Pte, and Sequoia Capital India. Tokopedia is also sponsored by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), which has its e-commerce unit in Lazada.
- Gojek’s merger deal with SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY)-sponsored Indonesian ride-hailing company Grab Holdings did not materialize over regulatory concerns.
- Grab is set for a U.S. listing via Altimeter Capital’s SPAC Altimeter Growth Corp (NASDAQ: AGC), with a $40 billion valuation.
- Indonesia’s Traveloka is eyeing a $5B U.S. listing via SPAC merger with Bridgetown Holdings (Nasdaq: BTWN).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs Indonesia SPACs AttackNews Small Cap Tech Media