YouTube Outgrew Facebook, Instagram, TikTok Amid The Pandemic: Pew
Financialounge , Benzinga Contributor  
 
April 09, 2021 11:45am   Comments
YouTube Outgrew Facebook, Instagram, TikTok Amid The Pandemic: Pew

According To The Pew Research Center, Google's Video Platform Is More Popular Than Facebook And Instagram Among 18- To 29-Year-Olds.

Forget all about TikTok and Clubhouse, the social network that has grown the most during the pandemic is YouTube, reports Pew Research Center. According to the think tank's survey conducted from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8 on a sample of over 1,500 American adults, the Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)-owned video service saw usage grow from 73% in 2019 to 81% in 2021.

Other Socials: The study shows that YouTube’s popularity is especially high among 18- to 29-year-olds, with 95% of them saying they use the service. Of that age group, 71% said they use Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)-owned Instagram, 70% said they use Facebook and 65% said they use Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAPSnapchat.

Facebook: Facebook usage remains still high among Americans, with 69% of U.S. adults saying they visit Mark Zuckerberg's platform. That figure, however, has remained relatively flat over the past five years, adds Pew. Second to YouTube, the other social network that has registered a relevant increase is Reddit, which saw usage grow from 11% of U.S. adults in 2019 to 18% in 2021.

Latest Socials: Pew's report included for the first time TikTok and Nextdoor, a Californian social network that creates and promotes neighborhood communities. The survey pointed out that the former is used by 21% of the interviewed, while the latter by 13% of them.

This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. 

 

 

Posted-In: Clubhouse Instagram TikTok YouTubeNews Events Tech

