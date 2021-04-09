Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In FuboTV, GM Or Tesla?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the latest news and updates for FuboTV, GM and Tesla.

Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher by 8% in Friday's premarket session after the company announced it acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation.

FuboTV says the agreement strengthens the streaming service’s leading position as a sports-first live TV streaming platform.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) have turned in an impressive run in 2021 as the company pushes forward its plan to shift to being an electric vehicle automaker. An electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup from GM is coming after new electric vehicle offerings under the company's Hummer brand… Read More

Japan is the fourth-largest auto market, and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has historically had a hard time selling vehicles in the country.

The Model S and X are too big for many of the parking structures in Japan, which require cars of a certain size to fit into movable parking spaces that help with the country's limited space. The Model 3 solved this by being just the right size, but prices were high due to shipping from California… Read More