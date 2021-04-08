Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 6 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Areas of Significance:

(NASDAQ:VTRS) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

(NASDAQ:VTRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.11. The stock traded down 1.73%. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.90 on Thursday, moving down 3.9%.

(NYSE:GEO) shares were down 4.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.68. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.97%.

(NASDAQ:AMST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.57. Shares traded down 6.15%. Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares fell to $4.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.78%.

