Tesla Sales Climb 1,300% In Japan As Gigafactory Shanghai Allows More Efficient Deliveries

Japan is the fourth-largest auto market, and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has historically had a hard time selling vehicles in the country.

The Model S and X are too big for many of the parking structures in Japan, which require cars of a certain size to fit into movable parking spaces that help with the country's limited space. The Model 3 solved this by being just the right size, but prices were high due to shipping from California.

But things are starting to change: In a story shared by Teslarati, Tesla sold 1,300% more vehicles in March 2021 compared to the same month last year: 44 units sold in March 2020 versus 588 in 2021.

This was due to multiple factors, but the main trigger was Gigafactory Shanghai. This is Tesla's factory in China producing the Model 3 and Y. These vehicles are being sold mainly in China, but some are exported for delivery to Europe, Australia and Japan.

Earlier in March, Tesla lowered prices of the Model 3 in Japan due to lower shipping costs. The standard range Model 3 price was reduced by 17%, while the long-range variant saw a decrease of 25%. There is currently a backlog of orders in Japan for the Model 3.

Another factor is Japan's EV subsidies. The subsidies have increased this year, meaning buyers can save even more buying electric vehicles.

