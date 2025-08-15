August 15, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CBRE Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CBRE Group CBRE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.9%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion.

Buying $100 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $100 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $352.52 today based on a price of $158.95 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CBRE Logo
CBRECBRE Group Inc
$158.950.26%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.43
Growth
33.63
Quality
90.89
Value
21.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved