Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week

When stocks have a high short interest rate that indicates that investors believe their share prices will decline soon. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Gamestop, Wayfair Inc, Viacom CBS Inc, Sunrun Inc, and Iron Mountain Inc.

1. ViacomCBS Inc- 16.55%

ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) strives to provide premium entertainment content for consumers all around the world. They offer television, digital streaming content, live events, and studio production which are all available online. Premarket trading for Viacom CBS was up 2.7% yesterday after the stock began dropping this past week.

2. GameStop Corp- 15.6%

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is the largest retail gaming store in the world. They offer a wide selection of the latest video games and electronics through multiple different countries. Gamestop stock is up 381.1% this week and they recently reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.12 billion. Their stock is up 4% in pre market trading today after announcing they plan to name Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen as chairman after its upcoming shareholder meeting.

3. Iron Mountain Inc- 13.74%

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) is an enterprise information management company that is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. They offer solutions such as record management, data backup and recovery, and secure shredding. Iron Mountain’s net income is up 556.26% and the stock last closed at $37.51.

4. Sunrun Inc- 13.49%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) designs, develops, and installs residential solar energy systems in the United States. Sunrun powers the homes of hundreds of thousands of customers and provides them with renewable energy each month. Their stock was up 2.4% on Wednesday and 27.32 million shares have been sold short so far this week..

5. Wayfair Inc- 12.45%

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an American e-commerce company that offers 22 million products from more than 11,000 global suppliers throughout many countries. They offer home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares to their customers online. Their stock is up 4.8% this week and the stock last closed at $339.15.

