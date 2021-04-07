 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021
This morning 134 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) rallied the most, trading up 7.88% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2,242.93.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,232.19. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $283.63.
  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $232.81 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares broke to $122.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock hit a yearly high price of $788.52. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares set a new yearly high of $171.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a yearly high of $667.16. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.32%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $133.23.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock made a new 52-week high of $186.00 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.14 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.33. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.62 for a change of up 0.82%.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares were up 4.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.51 for a change of up 4.65%.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares were up 0.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $237.55 for a change of up 0.02%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares hit a yearly high of $51.42. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a yearly high of $112.13. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.28%.
  • DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $136.09.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $130.19. Shares traded down 0.74%.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $74.66. Shares traded up 2.0%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares hit $80.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4,874.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.13. The stock was up 2.46% for the day.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.37. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares set a new yearly high of $40.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares hit $54.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.33.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.31.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $98.81. Shares traded down 0.22%.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.81.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.25%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares hit $34.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.
  • VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares were up 0.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.91.
  • Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.25.
  • SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.77. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shares broke to $66.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.39. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.42 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares were down 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.45 for a change of down 0.19%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.00. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.43%.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.52. Shares traded up 4.99%.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.37. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.36. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $173.23. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares hit a yearly high of $15.51. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.
  • CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $198.60. Shares traded up 0.67%.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares hit $18.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.03%.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares hit $80.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.05%.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.64 for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.16 for a change of down 0.09%.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) shares hit a yearly high of $43.70. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.72 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
  • Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares broke to $133.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.05%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE:PCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.84%.
  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.82.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares set a new yearly high of $41.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.24 on Wednesday, moving down 0.14%.
  • Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.13 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%.
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares broke to $67.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares hit a yearly high of $24.63. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $71.60 with a daily change of up 7.51%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.71%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.08. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares set a new yearly high of $26.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.83. The stock traded up 7.88% on the session.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.48%.
  • Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.55 for a change of up 0.69%.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.53. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares were down 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.50.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares broke to $14.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.89 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.24%.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.90. Shares traded up 7.03%.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares hit a yearly high of $24.88. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.97. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares set a new yearly high of $6.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.92. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.92.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.72. Shares traded up 0.36%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.35.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.78.
  • CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares hit a yearly high of $119.45. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
  • Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares were up 3.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.05.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.94. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.19. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.71. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares hit $18.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.46. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares set a new yearly high of $6.59 this morning. The stock was up 4.59% on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.55%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.07. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.39. Shares traded up 0.28%.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.44 with a daily change of up 2.19%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.28. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.72%.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.93. Shares traded down 0.06%.
  • Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) shares were up 2.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.94.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.78.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.83. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.50 with a daily change of up 0.16%.
  • Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.75 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
  • Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.46.
  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.24. Shares traded down 0.35%.
  • Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE:TEAF) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.52 for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.05. Shares traded up 5.0%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.99. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX:ACU) shares were up 0.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.40 for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.85 on Wednesday, moving down 1.06%.
  • Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $3.43. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.57. Shares traded up 0.52%.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

