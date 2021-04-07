Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 134 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. Manhattan Bridge Capital was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) rallied the most, trading up 7.88% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

(NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2,242.93.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2,242.93. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,232.19. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,232.19. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $283.63.

(NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $283.63. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $232.81 for a change of up 0.37%.

(NYSE:MCD) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $232.81 for a change of up 0.37%. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares broke to $122.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.

(NYSE:MDT) shares broke to $122.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock hit a yearly high price of $788.52. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

(NYSE:BLK) stock hit a yearly high price of $788.52. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares set a new yearly high of $171.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

(NYSE:DEO) shares set a new yearly high of $171.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a yearly high of $667.16. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a yearly high of $667.16. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.32%.

(NYSE:DELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.32%. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $133.23.

(NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $133.23. General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock made a new 52-week high of $186.00 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

(NYSE:GD) stock made a new 52-week high of $186.00 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.14 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%.

(NYSE:RELX) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.14 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.33. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.

(NYSE:PSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.33. The stock was down 0.23% for the day. HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.62 for a change of up 0.82%.

(NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.62 for a change of up 0.82%. Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares were up 4.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.51 for a change of up 4.65%.

(NYSE:CCL) shares were up 4.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.51 for a change of up 4.65%. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares were up 0.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $237.55 for a change of up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ:WLTW) shares were up 0.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $237.55 for a change of up 0.02%. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares hit a yearly high of $51.42. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:KKR) shares hit a yearly high of $51.42. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session. Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a yearly high of $112.13. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NYSE:WCN) shares hit a yearly high of $112.13. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.28%.

(NYSE:CUK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.28%. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $136.09.

(NYSE:DTE) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $136.09. Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $130.19. Shares traded down 0.74%.

(NYSE:AJG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $130.19. Shares traded down 0.74%. Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $74.66. Shares traded up 2.0%.

(NASDAQ:WDC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $74.66. Shares traded up 2.0%. Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.

(NYSE:INVH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.

(NYSE:EXR) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%. Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares hit $80.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%.

(NASDAQ:TW) shares hit $80.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%. NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4,874.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:NVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4,874.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%. L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.13. The stock was up 2.46% for the day.

(NYSE:LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.13. The stock was up 2.46% for the day. Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:PFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat). Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.37. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

(NYSE:VAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.37. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares set a new yearly high of $40.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ACGL) shares set a new yearly high of $40.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares hit $54.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:PHM) shares hit $54.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.33.

(NYSE:WRB) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.33. Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.31.

(NYSE:CCK) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.31. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $98.81. Shares traded down 0.22%.

(NYSE:FBHS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $98.81. Shares traded down 0.22%. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.81.

(NYSE:FNF) shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.81. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.25%.

(NYSE:AMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.25%. MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares hit $34.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.

(NYSE:MGP) shares hit $34.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%. VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares were up 0.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.91.

(NYSE:VER) shares were up 0.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.91. Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.25.

(NYSE:ALK) shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.25. SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.77. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SEIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.77. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shares broke to $66.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.

(NYSE:VOYA) shares broke to $66.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%. LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.39. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session.

(NYSE:LPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.39. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.42 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%.

(NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.42 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%. Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat). Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares were down 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.45 for a change of down 0.19%.

(NYSE:POST) shares were down 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.45 for a change of down 0.19%. Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.00. Shares traded up 0.04%.

(NYSE:ORI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.00. Shares traded up 0.04%. Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.43%.

(NYSE:NVST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.43%. Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.52. Shares traded up 4.99%.

(NYSE:WF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.52. Shares traded up 4.99%. Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.37. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

(NYSE:SON) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.37. The stock was down 0.25% for the day. Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.36. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.

(NYSE:GIL) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.36. The stock was up 1.21% for the day. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $173.23. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $173.23. The stock was down 0.37% for the day. Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares hit a yearly high of $15.51. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.

(NYSE:BAK) shares hit a yearly high of $15.51. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session. CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $198.60. Shares traded up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:CCMP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $198.60. Shares traded up 0.67%. Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares hit $18.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%.

(NYSE:GPK) shares hit $18.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.

(NYSE:AEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%. NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.03%.

(NYSE:NCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.03%. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares hit $80.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.05%.

(NASDAQ:UFPI) shares hit $80.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.05%. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.64 for a change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:KBH) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.64 for a change of up 0.26%. Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.16 for a change of down 0.09%.

(NYSE:THG) shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.16 for a change of down 0.09%. Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) shares hit a yearly high of $43.70. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AVT) shares hit a yearly high of $43.70. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.72 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.

(NYSE:HRB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.72 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%. LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.

(NASDAQ:LGIH) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%. Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares broke to $133.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.05%.

(NYSE:CNMD) shares broke to $133.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.05%. PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE:PCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.84%.

(NYSE:PCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.84%. Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.82.

(NYSE:DOOR) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.82. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares set a new yearly high of $41.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.

(NYSE:MAIN) shares set a new yearly high of $41.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.24 on Wednesday, moving down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:CSQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.24 on Wednesday, moving down 0.14%. Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.13 with a daily change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:UTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.13 with a daily change of up 0.52%. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares broke to $67.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:CCS) shares broke to $67.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares hit a yearly high of $24.63. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE:GDV) shares hit a yearly high of $24.63. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $71.60 with a daily change of up 7.51%.

(NASDAQ:IDCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $71.60 with a daily change of up 7.51%. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.71%.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.71%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.

(NYSE:PTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day. PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.08. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

(NYSE:PDI) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.08. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares set a new yearly high of $26.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE:EVT) shares set a new yearly high of $26.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.83. The stock traded up 7.88% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VUZI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.83. The stock traded up 7.88% on the session. Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.48%.

(NASDAQ:VCTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.48%. Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.

(NYSE:DLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.55 for a change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.55 for a change of up 0.69%. iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.53. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session.

(NYSE:STAR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.53. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares were down 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.50.

(NASDAQ:MDXG) shares were down 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.50. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares broke to $14.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares broke to $14.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%. Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.89 with a daily change of up 0.08%.

(NYSE:BIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.89 with a daily change of up 0.08%. Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.24%.

(NYSE:BKD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.24%. SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.90. Shares traded up 7.03%.

(NASDAQ:SGH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.90. Shares traded up 7.03%. Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares hit a yearly high of $24.88. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.

(NYSE:RNP) shares hit a yearly high of $24.88. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.97. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

(NYSE:IGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.97. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares set a new yearly high of $6.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

(NYSE:PHK) shares set a new yearly high of $6.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session. Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.92. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CHUY) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.92. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.92.

(NASDAQ:REKR) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.92. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.72. Shares traded up 0.36%.

(NYSE:CII) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.72. Shares traded up 0.36%. John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.

(NYSE:HTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%. Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.35.

(NYSE:EFC) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.35. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.78.

(NYSE:BOE) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.78. CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

(NYSE:CAPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares hit a yearly high of $119.45. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.

(NYSE:HOV) shares hit a yearly high of $119.45. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session. BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.

(NYSE:BIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%. Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares were up 3.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.05.

(NASDAQ:ALLT) shares were up 3.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.05. Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.94. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CONN) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.94. The stock was down 1.38% for the day. Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.19. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.

(NYSE:BGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.19. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.71. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.71. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares hit $18.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.

(NYSE:AVK) shares hit $18.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.46. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

(AMEX:CRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.46. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares set a new yearly high of $6.59 this morning. The stock was up 4.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PAVM) shares set a new yearly high of $6.59 this morning. The stock was up 4.59% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.55%.

(NYSE:STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.55%. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.07. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.

(NYSE:AWP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.07. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session. Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.

(NYSE:DSU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%. Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.39. Shares traded up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:CSWC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.39. Shares traded up 0.28%. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.44 with a daily change of up 2.19%.

(NYSE:MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.44 with a daily change of up 2.19%. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:GAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%. Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.28. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.

(NYSE:ETO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.28. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.72%.

(NASDAQ:FDUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.72%. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GLAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day. KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.93. Shares traded down 0.06%.

(NYSE:KIO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.93. Shares traded down 0.06%. Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) shares were up 2.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.94.

(NYSE:LEAF) shares were up 2.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.94. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.78.

(NYSE:SPXX) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.78. Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.83. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

(NYSE:JRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.83. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.50 with a daily change of up 0.16%.

(NYSE:LGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.50 with a daily change of up 0.16%. Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MRCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day. Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.75 with a daily change of up 0.18%.

(NYSE:BSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.75 with a daily change of up 0.18%. Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.46.

(NYSE:GGM) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.46. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.24. Shares traded down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:ASYS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.24. Shares traded down 0.35%. Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE:TEAF) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.52 for a change of up 0.35%.

(NYSE:TEAF) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.52 for a change of up 0.35%. Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.

(NASDAQ:PTMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.05. Shares traded up 5.0%.

(NASDAQ:CTG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.05. Shares traded up 5.0%. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.99. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

(AMEX:IAF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.99. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX:ACU) shares were up 0.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.40 for a change of up 0.03%.

(AMEX:ACU) shares were up 0.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.40 for a change of up 0.03%. Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.85 on Wednesday, moving down 1.06%.

(NASDAQ:PTRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.85 on Wednesday, moving down 1.06%. Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%.

(NASDAQ:CLDB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%. Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $3.43. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $3.43. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session. Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.57. Shares traded up 0.52%.

(NYSE:DDF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.57. Shares traded up 0.52%. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.

