News Corp Seeks To Raise $750M Via Private Debt
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:39am
  • News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) (NASDAQ: NWSA) is offering $750 million Senior Notes due 2029 in a private secondary offering.
  • It intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and working capital.
  • News Corp had recently acquired Investor’s Business Daily from O’Neil Capital Management for $275 million.
  • It held cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2020.
  • NWSA stock has gained 198% in the last year.
  • Price action: NWSA shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $26.73 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Offerings Tech Media

