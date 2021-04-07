News Corp Seeks To Raise $750M Via Private Debt
- News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) (NASDAQ: NWSA) is offering $750 million Senior Notes due 2029 in a private secondary offering.
- It intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and working capital.
- News Corp had recently acquired Investor’s Business Daily from O’Neil Capital Management for $275 million.
- It held cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2020.
- NWSA stock has gained 198% in the last year.
- Price action: NWSA shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $26.73 on the last check Wednesday.
