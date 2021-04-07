 Skip to main content

Sequans To Raise $50M Via Private Institutional To Drive 5G, Broadband Business
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:21am   Comments
  • Sequans Communications SA (NYSE: SQNS) has raised $50 million in private financing from investment management firm Lynrock Lake LP affiliate Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP.
  • The funding covers $10 million shares priced at $5.5 per share, signifying a 12.7% discount to the Apr. 6 closing price of $6.3 and $40 million of debt, convertible into shares at a conversion price of $7.66.
  • The convertible debt will mature in three years and pay a yearly interest of 5.0625% for cash payments or 6% for Payment in Kind (PIK) accruals.
  • Sequans retains an option to call the convertible debt after 12 months, subject to a 9.9% ownership limit for Lynrock Lake.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized to repay $11.7 million in convertible debt and accrued interest due on Apr. 14, 2021, and $7 million (€6 million) in euro-based debt. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • The funding will bolster the balance sheet to drive its 5G IoT and broadband IoT businesses and working capital for ongoing component management and supply chain dynamics.
  • Sequans held $7.6 million in cash and cash equivalent as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: SQNS shares closed higher by 0.96% at $6.3 on Tuesday.

