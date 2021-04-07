 Skip to main content

Nokia, Lenovo End Patent Licensing Dispute
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:44am   Comments
  • Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOKconcluded a multi-year, multi-technology patent cross-license agreement with Lenovo Group Ltd (OTC: LNVGY).
  • Lenovo will make a net balancing payment to Nokia under the arrangement. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • The agreement resolved every undecided patent litigation and other proceedings between the companies in every jurisdiction.
  • Nokia had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Lenovo in 2019 for alleged infringement of 20 video-compression technology patents. The litigations involved U.S., Brazil, India, apart from six cases in Germany. 
  • Lenovo also filed a lawsuit against Nokia in California. A September Munich Court upheld Lenovo’s patent infringement leading to an injunction and product recall. A German court stayed the order.
  • The agreement reflected Nokia’s decade-long R&D investments and cellular and multimedia standard contributions, stated Nokia Technologies President Jenni Lukander.
  • The agreement echoed the value of both Nokia’s technology leadership and Lenovo’s continued investment in 5G innovation, added Lenovo Chief Intellectual Property Officer John Mulgrew.
  • Last month, Nokia struck a patent licensing agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), encompassing its innovations in video standards.
  • Price action: NOK shares traded higher by 0.40% at $4.02, while LNVGY shares traded lower by 0.83% at $27.61 on the last check Wednesday.

