Twitter, Trimble, 908 Devices, Tencent, Pluristem — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 14 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Monday.

Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG):

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 316,100 shares of the medical imaging devices company, representing about 0.0534% of the ETF.

Butterfly shares closed 2.27% higher at $16.64 on Monday and were up 3% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS): Bought 21,256 shares of the purpose-built handheld and devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis maker, representing about 0.011% of the ETF.

908 Devices stock closed 0.73% higher at $52.49 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $79.60 and low of $38.88.

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 2,000 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0006% of the ETF.

Repare stock closed 6.01% higher at $31.91 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45.

Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 70,299 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.0204% of the ETF.

Signify stock closed 2.54% lower at $29.12 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR): Sold 22,100 shares of the healthcare software services company, representing about 0.124% of the ETF.

Phreesia shares closed 0.11% higher at $55.19 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $81.59 and low of $17.27.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI): Sold 23,726 shares of the Israel-based stemcell company, representing about 0.0012% of the ETF.

Pluristem stock closed 2.91% lower at $4.95 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $13.29 and low of $3.09.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: SYRS): Sold 68,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, representing about 0.0052% of the ETF.

Syros stock closed 1.29% higher at $7.48 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $15.65 and low of $5.14.

Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK):

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG): Bought 28,606 shares of the gene sequencing biotechnology company, representing about 0.0224% of the ETF.

10X shares closed 2.65% higher at $190.71 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $201.70 and low of $56.81.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): Bought 266,865 shares of the social media app company, representing about 0.695% of the ETF.

Twitter shares closed 0.64% higher at $64.24 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $80.75 and low of $22.36.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) Bought 19,346 shares of the California-based hardware, software and services technology company, representing about 0.067% of the ETF.

Trimble shares closed 3.72% higher at $83.74 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $84.76 and low of $27.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 31,423 shares of the cancer treatment development company, representing about 0.0109% of the ETF.

Fate shares closed 2.14% higher at $83.66 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.92.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 72,622 shares of the advanced genetic medicines innovator company, representing about 0.0246% of the ETF.

Beam shares closed 1.08% higher at $80.60 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80.

Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW):

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 75,881 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.2537% of the ETF.

Sea shares closed 0.66% lower at $234.90 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41.

Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 212,554 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.2527% of the ETF.

Tencent stock closed 0.57% lower at $83.36 on Monday. It has a 52-week high of $99.4 and low of $47.55.

