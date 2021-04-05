 Skip to main content

What's Happening With IZEA Stock And TBK Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 11:58am   Comments
IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are trading higher by more than 16% Monday morning after the company announced first-quarter managed services bookings grew 130% year-over-year.

IZEA Worldwide is an online marketplace connecting marketers with the content creator that produce and distribute text, videos and photos for marketers, blogs and social media channels. 

The marketers include brands, agencies, and publishers that use the company's technology for the engagement of online influencers for influencer marketing campaigns or the creation of stand-alone content for distribution through their owned channels.

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK) shares are trading higher after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $78 to $111.

Triumph Bancorp is a Texas-based financial holding company offering traditional banking industry services and provides asset management services.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks

