 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LG Exits Mobile Phone Market: What You Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
LG Exits Mobile Phone Market: What You Need To Know

LG Electronics Inc. (KRX: 066570) has announced its withdrawal from the mobile phone industry, with plans to completely exit the sector by July 31.

What Happened: In a press statement, the Seoul-headquartered LG stated that its “strategic decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will enable the company to focus resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services.”

The company noted that service and support and software updates for current mobile phone customers will “vary by region” and employment related to this business unit “will be determined at the local level.”

The company added that it would use the expertise it gained in this sector to “develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas.”

Related Link: The Smartphone Company That's Fast-Tracking Its EV Push

Why It Matters: The LG announcement did not mention the financial ramifications of closing the mobile phone business, but this move will help to mitigate mounting losses.

Earlier this year, the Korean Times reported that LG CEO Brian Kwon hoped the mobile division would be profitable this year, promising a new product parade “with some wow factors to woo consumers.”

But according to a BBC report, the division lost approximately $4.5 billion over the last six years, citing data from Counterpoint Research that noted LG shipped 28 million phones in 2020, far behind the 256 million phones shipped by its Korean rival, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (KRX: 005930).

Counterpoint Research determined that LG only commanded roughly 9% of the U.S. smartphone market as of the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the 65% share held by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and 16% by Samsung. On a global level, Samsung, Apple and Huawei are the international market leaders, followed by the Chinese firms Xiaomi Corp. (OTC: XIACF) and BBK Electronic's Oppo, and Vivo, with LG in a distant seventh place.

Related Link: Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Confirms EV Venture, Plans $10B Investment Over 10 Years

(The LG Spirit from 2015. Photo courtesy Kārlis Dambrāns / Flickr Creative Commons.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

What You Need To Know In Options This Week. Tesla, VipShop, Baidu, Netflix, Snap And More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nio, Apple, Bank Of America Or Sundial Growers?
Snapchat Risks Apple's Wrath With Attempts At Skirting New Privacy Rules: FT
Apple Brings 'Timeless Classics' To Arcade As It Looks To Boost Gaming Subscriptions
3 Bullish Tech Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GM, JetBlue, Lululemon, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brian Kwon LG mobile phone smart phones telecommunicationsNews Penny Stocks Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com