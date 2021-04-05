 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AMC Stock And PLTR Stock Are Popping Off Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:
Why AMC Stock And PLTR Stock Are Popping Off Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher by better than 9% Monday morning after B. Riley Financial upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $7 to $13 per share.

As of March 12, 2021, AMC operates approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. For market-share context — AMC is not only America’s largest theater chain by locations in the U.S., but the largest in the world.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher by more than 5% after the company announced it was selected by the National Nuclear Security Administration for a 5-year, $89.9 million contract for the SAFER project. As part of the agreement, Palantir will provide a platform for effective knowledge management and data-driven decision-making… Read More

Palantir provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC + PLTR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2021
Palantir Snags $89.9M Nuclear Security Administration Contract
Why GameStop Stock Is Trading Lower Today
3 Bullish Tech Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week
Is The Era Of Meme Stocks And NFTs Already Over?
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Blink Charging, Xpeng Or Palantir?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com