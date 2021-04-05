Why AMC Stock And PLTR Stock Are Popping Off Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher by better than 9% Monday morning after B. Riley Financial upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $7 to $13 per share.

As of March 12, 2021, AMC operates approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. For market-share context — AMC is not only America’s largest theater chain by locations in the U.S., but the largest in the world.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher by more than 5% after the company announced it was selected by the National Nuclear Security Administration for a 5-year, $89.9 million contract for the SAFER project. As part of the agreement, Palantir will provide a platform for effective knowledge management and data-driven decision-making… Read More

Palantir provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.