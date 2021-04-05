 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Palantir Snags $89.9M Nuclear Security Administration Contract
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Palantir Snags $89.9M Nuclear Security Administration Contract

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) are advancing after the data analytics software company announced a new contract win.

What Happened: Palantir said the National Nuclear Security Administration awarded it a five-year contract, valued up to $89.9 million, to provide a platform for effective knowledge management and data-driven decision making.

Palantir will serve as the platform for NNSA's safety analytics, forecasting and evaluation reporting project. The project will help NNSA to manage nuclear security by allowing it to best allocate its human and financial resources to prioritize safety.

"We are excited to expand our work within the U.S. government and provide the NNSA with a high-tech solution to make the best possible use of its resources in support of the Nation's nuclear security missions," said Palantir USG President Akash Jain.

Related Link: 4 Palantir Analysts Debate Data Analytics Company's Mixed Q4, Eye End Of Lockup Period

Why It's Important: Palantir has been on a contract signing spree since the start of the year.

The company has stitched up partnerships with the likes of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP), International Business Machines Corporation (NASDAQ: IBM), 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and French automotive supplier Faurecia.

The NNSA contract is the first with the agency and underlines the deal momentum Palantir is experiencing.

In premarket trading Monday, Palantir shares were gaining 3.42% to $23.86.

Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

3 Bullish Tech Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Blink Charging, Xpeng Or Palantir?
EVTOL Company Lilium Announces SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know
Thinking About Buying Stock In Moderna, Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Bank of America?
Options Traders May Be Fearing More Downside For Cathie Wood's ARKK
Alibaba, Amazon, Palantir, Google, Takeda, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Contracts Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com