Russia Delays Twitter Slowdown Until Mid May: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 10:26am   Comments
  • Russia will postpone the retaliatory slowdown of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) until May 15 upon the social media company’s accelerated deletion of banned content, including child pornography, drug abuse information, and minor suicide, Reuters reports.
  • According to Bloomberg, Twitter engaged in a video conference with Russian regulators on April 1 over the deletion of content promoting illegal activity or pornography.
  • Russia had slowed down Twitter access for nearly a month following regulatory protests over deleting inappropriate content, some dating back to 2017.
  • Twitter was reportedly removing illegal content within 81 hours of receiving a request missing the 24 hours legal benchmark time.
  • Russia had accused Twitter, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Telegram, TikTok, and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, who also faced penalties for alleged promotion of protests over the jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny which illegally forced children to take part in anti-Kremlin protests.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 1.86% at $62.63on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Reuters Russia

