Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for March is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims rising to 680,000 for the March 27 week from 648,000 in the previous week.
- The manufacturing PMI for March is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM’s index is likely to increase to 61.4 for March versus February's 60.8.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts see pending home sales declining 3% in February following a 2.8% decline in the previous month.
- Data on construction spending for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending declining 0.8% in February.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.
