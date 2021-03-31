 Skip to main content

The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) had a strong day Wednesday, with the fund seeing gains of 1.51% and closing at $319.13.

U.S. indices were trading higher as investors await details of President Joe Biden's infrastructure package. Tech stocks have also rebounded following recent weakness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) faltered slightly into the close to finish lower by 0.19% at $330.18. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) also slacked a bit into the close but managed to finish higher by 1.36% at $396.33.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders for the QQQ Thursday came from the likes of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).

Tesla was trading higher in anticipation of Biden’s infrastructure plan, which may include an EV charging system.

On the flip side, Fox Corp  (NASDAQ: FOX), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were among names in the Nasdaq who lost the most ground Wednesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

  • An Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) smartphone user, Phillipe Christodoulou, lost over $1 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) after he downloaded an application from the iPhone’s App Store, the Washington Post reported… Read More
  • One company that has been a great investment in the last year has been Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO). Nio went public back in 2018, but the stock initially struggled due to mounting losses and dilutive capital raises... Read More
  • Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) released its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday which sent the company’s stock soaring, building a possible scenario that the exuberance can extend to GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

