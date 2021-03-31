The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.
The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) had a strong day Wednesday, with the fund seeing gains of 1.51% and closing at $319.13.
U.S. indices were trading higher as investors await details of President Joe Biden's infrastructure package. Tech stocks have also rebounded following recent weakness.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) faltered slightly into the close to finish lower by 0.19% at $330.18. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) also slacked a bit into the close but managed to finish higher by 1.36% at $396.33.
Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The leaders for the QQQ Thursday came from the likes of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).
Tesla was trading higher in anticipation of Biden’s infrastructure plan, which may include an EV charging system.
On the flip side, Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were among names in the Nasdaq who lost the most ground Wednesday.
Elsewhere On The Street
