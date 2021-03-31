 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why VTSI Stock AND CLSN Stock Are Trading Lower Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
Why VTSI Stock AND CLSN Stock Are Trading Lower Today

Virtra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares are trading lower by 22% Wednesday after the company priced a registered direct offering at $6 per share.

VirTra is engaged in the sale and development of the judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The company sells simulators and related products across the globe through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares are trading lower by 16% after the company announced a $15 million offering of roughly 11.5 million shares.

Celsion Corporation is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLSN + VTSI)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Arcadia Biosciences Jumps Following Strong Q4 Sales; The9 Limited Shares Slide
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Walgreens Reports Mixed Q2 Results
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com