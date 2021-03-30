Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In American Airlines, DraftKings Or GameStop?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for American Airlines, DraftKings and GameStop.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading higher Tuesday morning after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold and raised its price target from $15 to $25 per share.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced Tuesday it has acquired Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company delivering trusted sports betting news, analysis and data to U.S. sports bettors since 2017.

The announcement states the acquisition will enable DraftKings, which is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting in 14 states, to further build out its content capabilities.

