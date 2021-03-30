Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nokia, Nio, Amazon, Peloton, Netflix Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Nokia, Nio, Amazon, Peloton, Netflix and Apple.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) was accused of concealing troubles related to the integration of Alcatel-Lucent as well as its preparedness in emerging as a leader in the 5G space.

United States District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan reportedly said the plaintiff in the case, Clyde Waite, failed to show that Nokia’s statements made at the time were false or misleading… Read More

Even as growth stocks have taken a hit amid rising treasury yields and concerns regarding the ongoing chip shortage, action updates by Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) analysts have been quiet in the month of March, with the most recent updates following earlier in the month:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/11/21 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Buy 60.0 3/08/21 Jefferies Maintains Hold 38.8

On Monday, a report cited Nio has agreed to partner with German retail giant Metro AG MTTWF to construct electric vehicle charging stations and battery swap stations… Read More

Leaders in tech have seen share prices fall of late amid rising yields, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) included. Nonetheless, a vast majority of the tech giant’s price targets remain in the $4,000+ range:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 2/17/21 Citigroup Maintains Buy 3,750.0 2/03/21 UBS Maintains Buy 4,150.0 2/03/21 Benchmark Maintains Buy 4,400.0 2/03/21 Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform 4,400.0 2/03/21 Jefferies Maintains Buy 4,000.0 2/03/21 Truist Securities Maintains Buy 3,750.0 2/03/21 Monness, Crespi, Hardt Maintains Buy 4,250.0 2/03/21 Wedbush Maintains Outperform 4,000.0 2/03/21 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight 4,400.0 2/03/21 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy 4,100.0

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. Among the big names bought and sold Monday: